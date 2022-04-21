Many gay teachers fear job prospects would suffer if they were to come out in school

Of about 5,000 LGBTQ+ teachers on the island, only 18pc in the Republic and 12pc in Northern Ireland are out to staff, parents and pupils

Many LGBTQ+ teachers still feel they cannot be open about their sexuality and gender identity in the schools they teach in, according to the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO)

Many fear they may be discriminated against on grounds of their sexual orientation when it comes to employment and promotion opportunities.

The union’s annual conference called for a task force to be set up to actively promote and support equality, diversity and inclusivity in Irish classrooms, supporting groups including LGBTQ+, migrants and people with a disability. The aim is to ensure a safe, secure and inclusive learning and working environments for all.

In the past 20 years, the primary school curriculum had placed a lot more emphasis on the importance of celebrating diversity.

However, the union’s annual conference heard that while acknowledging there had been good progress in the direction of making schools inclusive and welcoming places for all staff and pupils, there was no room for complacency.

An INTO survey in 2020 found that of about 5,000 LGBTQ+ teachers on the island, only 18pc in the Republic and 12pc in Northern Ireland were out to staff, parents and pupils in their schools.



INTO general secretary John Boyle said the union was proud to represent the many teachers doing “incredible work to ensure that every pupil and teacher is safe and included in their school community”.

He said schools should and must be inclusive to all, and that principals played a key role in ensuring school environments are inclusive environments.

However, he said they are constrained “if they aren’t supported by their boards of management [or governors in Northern Ireland]”.

He said he Department of Education must establish a task force to actively promote and support inclusivity in Irish classrooms as a priority.