A man has told how he watched his house go on fire as the local station remained empty because firefighters were being interviewed for new posts.

Man's house burned as local firefighters were away on job interviews

John Fitzgerald, from Station Road, Falcarragh, Co Donegal, was forced to flee his home after the fuse box caught fire.

Mr Fitzgerald (72), who lives with his dog Dottie, only lives 200 yards from the fire station.

However, the three local fire officers could not respond as four other officers were away doing interviews in Stranorlar - 52km away. Under regulations, fire tenders must be manned by six personnel when answering an emergency call.

Mr Fitzgerald said he had to wait an agonising 30 minutes until the nearest fire tender arrived from Gaoth Dobhair.

"I am not blaming the fire service lads because they had tears in their eyes because they knew what could have happened," he said.

A spokesman for Donegal County Council said a contingency plan had been put in place in the Falcarragh area.

He said Falcarragh fire station had been stood down but firefighters from the Gaoth Dobhair area were on standby.

A statement said: "From time to time, and for operational reasons associated with various issues, fire brigades are stood down from responding to all or certain incidents."

Local county councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh said: "We could so easily have been talking about the death of a family here. Luckily the man and his dog got out, but the house is badly damaged."

