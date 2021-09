Garda at the Grand Canal in Dolphin's Barn. Photo: Stephen Collins / Collins Photos

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin’s Grand Canal today.

Officers discovered the man’s body this afternoon at the Dolphin’s Barn section of the canal.

The body was recovered from the water and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said the results of the post mortem will dictate the direction of their investigation.