Man's body found on roadside in Offaly, gardaí appealing for witnesses

The man, who was in his 70s, was discovered at Curraghlahan, Banagher, near Shannon Harbour.

Gardaí said foul play is not suspected.

However, they are appealing for witnesses who travelled the roads between Shannon Harbour and Harbour Cross, or anyone who noticed anything unusual between the hours of 7pm on March 12 and 1pm on March 13 to contact 057-9169710, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.