Man's body found in laneway in south Dublin

His body was found in a private laneway leading up to an apartment block just off Convent Road in Dalkey at around 8.30am this morning.

The cause of his death is not yet known and a garda spokesman said they are "keeping an open mind" as the investigation continues.

It is understood the 35-year-old received a puncture wound to the body.

A technical examination is being carried out and there are up to six garda vehicles at the scene along with an ambulance.

The area remains cordoned off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.