Man's body found in laneway in south Dublin
GARDAI are investigating after the body of a man was found in a laneway in south Dublin.
His body was found in a private laneway leading up to an apartment block just off Convent Road in Dalkey at around 8.30am this morning.
It is understood the 35-year-old received a puncture wound to the body.
The cause of his death is not yet known and a garda spokesman said they are "keeping an open mind" as the investigation continues.
A technical examination is being carried out and there are up to six garda vehicles at the scene along with an ambulance.
The area remains cordoned off and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
Anyone who may have been near the laneway or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
