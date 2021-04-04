Man in his 20s dies after car strikes a pillar in Dublin

A young man has died and another is being treated for injuries following a single vehicle crash in Dublin’s Finglas this evening.

The driver of the car, aged in his mid-20s, died when his car struck a pillar on the Old North Road in Coldwinters, Finglas, at around 8.30pm.

A male passenger in the car was taken to nearby James Connolly Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The body of the dead man has been taken from the scene to the mortuary in Whitehall where a post mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently en route to the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, gardaí at Finglas are appealing to any witnesses to come forward as well as any road users who may have video or dash camera footage who were travelling on the road, also known as the R135. They are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Irish Independent