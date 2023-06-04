Manhunt underway for armed raider who threatened shop staff with knife
Liam Cosgrove
A manhunt is underway after a botched armed raid at a shop in Longford town this morning.
A man entered a retail premises in the midlands town armed with a knife.
Seconds later, he allegedly threatened staff after making a demand for money.
It is understood the man fled the store on foot empty-handed a short time later.
Gardaí have confirmed that while no arrests have been made, an investigation is now underway.
"Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a business premises in Longford town this morning, Sunday 4th June 2023," said a garda spokesperson.
"The suspected offender entered the premises armed with a knife and threatened staff.
"No injuries were reported. No items were taken from the premises.
"Investigations are ongoing."