Manhunt underway after hammer attack on couple in their 60s

Gardaí believe the aggravated burglary is part of a crime spree by two men

Armed detectives were last night hunting for two Dublin criminals suspected of carrying out a hammer attack on a couple in their own home.

The man and woman, aged in their 60s, were seriously injured after being attacked at around 11.30pm on Saturday in Merton Park, Dublin 8.

Gardaí believe the aggravated burglary is part of a crime spree by two men who are also suspected of attempting to rob a young man in Walkinstown later that night.

Detectives were last night carrying out searches for the suspects who are from the Dublin 12 area, as well as a Ford Transit Connect van that was used.

One of the men, aged in his early 20s, is well-known to local gardaí whose close associates have been linked to robberies and burglaries across Dublin. The second suspect was recently arrested in relation to a drug seizure.

The aggravated burglary happened shortly before midnight while the couple were at their home in Merton Park, known locally as “The Tenters”.

It is understood the two men broke into the couple’s home armed with hammers before seriously assaulting them. They then attempted to steal the homeowner’s car.

The suspects fled a short time later and the couple were brought to St James’ Hospital. It is understood they suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later it is understood the same men were involved in the attempted robbery of a man in Walkinstown.

Gardaí have been carrying out searches in the Dublin 12 area and it is believed they came across the suspects and the van later that night but they managed to flee. A source said: “No arrests have yet been made but from the enquiries carried out to date gardaí have two suspects who they are trying to locate.

“This was a serious attack on an innocent couple who are in a bad way now and gardaí are anxious to find those involved.”

The investigation is being led by detectives at Kevin Street garda station.

Last night, a garda spokesman appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the vicinity of Merton Park between 11.15pm and 11.45pm to come forward.

“Investigating gardaí would also like to speak to any persons who may have dashcam footage and who were in the area around Merton Park commonly referred to as “The Tenters” and may have seen a small white Ford Transit Connect van, partial registration

06D.”

