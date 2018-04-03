Manhunt underway after five firearms recovered by gardai following pursuit

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling in the Coolock area, but the car sped from the scene.

Following a pursuit the car crashed along the Priorswood Road and the driver fled the area. During a search of the vehicle, gardai recovered a sub-machine gun, four handguns and ammunition.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate a male known to gardai in relation to the gun seizure and a number of searches are being conducted as part of the operation.