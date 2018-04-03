News Irish News

Tuesday 3 April 2018

Manhunt underway after five firearms recovered by gardai following pursuit

Robin Schiller and Ken Foy

GARDAI have seized five firearms following a pursuit in north Dublin this afternoon.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle travelling in the Coolock area, but the car sped from the scene.

Following a pursuit the car crashed along the Priorswood Road and the driver fled the area. During a search of the vehicle, gardai recovered a sub-machine gun, four handguns and ammunition.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate a male known to gardai in relation to the gun seizure and a number of searches are being conducted as part of the operation.

More to follow

Online Editors

