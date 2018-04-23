A GARDA alert has been issued for the suspect in a horrific machete attack which has left a man hospitalised with serious injuries.

Manhunt for suspect after man attacked with machete in broad daylight

The violent assault was carried out in broad daylight shortly after 11am this morning on Killegland Street, Ashbourne.

A 26-year-old man was approached by another male before being attacked with what has been described as a machete. The victim suffered injuries to his arm and was rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigating gardai believe that the suspect in the attack- who is well-known to gardai fled - the scene in a silver Golf in the direction of Dublin. A source said that an alert has been issued with details of the suspect and the getaway vehicle to garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

"Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and the man believed to be responsible for the machete attack is known to gardai," the source said. It is being investigated if the assault is linked to an ongoing traveller dispute in the area between two separate families.

Online Editors