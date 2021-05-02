Manhunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into ditch and ramming garda car

A garda manhunt was underway for the driver of a car that failed to stop for officers before it collided with a garda vehicle.

The incident occurred in Murroe village, south east county Limerick, around 9am this morning.

A garda spokesman confirmed gardai were “investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place in the Murroe village area of Limerick, at approximately 9am”.

“Gardaí observed a vehicle driving in the area which failed to stop for gardaí. A managed containment operation ensued and the driver of the car crashed into a ditch and while reversing out of the ditch, reversed into a garda vehicle.”

“The driver fled the scene on foot and the female passenger remained at the scene,” they added.

Gardaí said there were no injuries during the incident and their investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a crash in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision between a motorbike and a van on the R448 from Gowran to Paulstown at Rathvaun in Co Kilkenny at about 11.15am.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries,” the force said.

"The crash site was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and enquires are ongoing.”

Officers appealed for witnesses and also for anyone with video footage from along the route around the time of the crash to come forward.

In another incident, Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a two-car crash on the Enniskerry Road at Kilternan in south Dublin yesterday afternoon and there were traffic restrictions in place for a time.