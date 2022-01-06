Mandatory Hotel Quarantine system cost taxpayers nearly €25m last year

THE total cost to the State of operating the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine (MHQ) system last year was nearly €25m, figures reveal.

Between March and October a total of10,398 guests stayed at eight designated hotels as part of the system introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 into Ireland from abroad.

The State raked in €9.5m from paying guests with officials now following up on cases where payments were deferred on grounds of financial hardship.

Figures from the Department of Health show the total cost of the MHQ system, net of income from guests, was €24.75m.

This includes more than €12m in overall accommodation costs, €5.1m for medical payments and €5.4m for security at the hotels.

Transport related to MHQs cost more than €817,000 while the internal appeals process run by the Department of Justice cost €725,399.

The Government also spent €13,970 on expert reports, €181,389 on communication and nearly €80,000 on equipment rental.

There were also costs of more than €30,000 associated with ‘facilities at ports’, bringing the total figure to date to €24,749,529.

The expenses included 24/7 security at hotels, transportation, 24/7 GP-led healthcare services and weekly Covid-19 testing of all MHQ staff.

While all invoices have not yet been received, officials do not expect the overall cost to change significantly.

From March 26 there were a total 1,607 rooms across eight hotels, reduced to six hotels on July 1, with the system wound down from September 26.

The contract for the hotels was given to the Tifco Hotel Group and it initially ran until August and, following a tender process, was continued until October 31.

The Department of Health says that given the extreme urgency, the system was designed and implemented in extremely tight timelines.

It said MHQs were introduced as “an exceptional public health measure, given the serious risk of importation of variants of concern with the potential to overwhelm the health service and to undermine the national vaccination programme”.

At the peak of the system’s operation some 60 overseas nations were designated as ‘red list’ countries with a record 1,008 people staying in MHQs on May 9.

Around a fifth of former guests were asked to complete a survey on their stay within the system.

Of the 2,125 people some 324 responded, with an average of 84.6pc positive responses.

It comes as pre-departure testing to enter Ireland is no longer required from today, except where travellers are not vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

While the MHQs ceased on October 31, the legislation allowing for their renewal was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins in December amid growing Covid-19 cases.

It allowed for a re-introduction of mandatory quarantine for people arriving into the State from areas deemed to have high transmission rates of the virus.