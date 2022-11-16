Man with suspected heart attack spent three days on a chair in hospital emergency department

A man with a suspected heart attack was forced to spend three days on a chair in the emergency department of a major Dublin hospital while a female patient ended up lying on the floor, the Oireachtas Health Committee was told today.

Committee deputy chairman Sean Crowe told HSE health officials, who were being quizzed on their winter plan, that ambulances are having to back up at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin to care for patients because of a shortage of trolleys in the emergency department.

He said two weeks ago there were “11 ambulances outside Tallaght Hospital”.

There was one patient who had pains in his chest and a suspected heart attack who ended up being released that night. He was brought back by ambulance again. The patient spent three days on a chair.

“He has previously had cancer in both kidneys and fractured vertebrae.

“A women beside him ended up sleeping on the floor that night,” he told the delegation led by HSE chief Stephen Mulvany.

He said the patients found communication with staff a challenge because nobody could accompany them.

In other cases a family in Wicklow, whose mother fractured her hip, waited three hours for an ambulance and in another case a woman who has since died waited four hours for an ambulance.

“Rapid turnover of ambulances is very important. The response times are getting longer and longer,” he added.

In response Mr Mulvany said the delay in the turnaround times for ambulances bring patients to emergency departments is a problem and while the target is 13 minutes the average is now an hour.

“It means we cannot get those ambulances to pick up those people from the side of the road. The problem is largely the pressures of emergency departments.”

He said in some cases ambulances can cohort and share patients while waiting to free some of them up.

It is a system problem and there is a need to have a whole hospital approach to get people out to beds in the community in order to admit others.

The ambulance can end up almost becoming part of the emergency department caring for patients but they are safely looked after, he added.

Earlier he told the committee there are a number of key challenges contributing to increased pressures on the hospital system at an earlier point this winter.

He said there has been a “significant sustained increase particularly in attendances and admissions for those patients greater than 75 years.

“There are particular demands for our primary and community care services in responding to and supporting the health needs of those seeking international protection.

“These increasing demands are compounded by a shortage of healthcare workers both nationally and internationally to address and deliver the staff required for core and new service developments. New issues are being faced in maintaining and opening additional bed capacity related to infection prevention and control requirements, recruitment and staff retention challenges.

“While currently Covid-19 hospitalised cases are stable at 317 patients, including 11 patients in ICU, there still remains the potential of a high incidence of seasonal illnesses this winter.

“The numbers of Covid-19 patients still present a significant demand on acute hospitals in terms of bed capacity and increased length of stay.

“The Health Protection and Surveillance Centre has advised of increasing notifications and hospitalisations of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases at an earlier point in the winter period than previous pre-pandemic winters.

“The incidence rates of such seasonal illness are likely to increase with the colder weather during the winter period. The HSE anticipates these seasonal illnesses,coupled with other challenges, will result in high pressures in the demand and delivery of health and social services this winter. In the week ending November 5 , there were 117 influenza cases and 439 RSV cases notified.”

He said that as of November 6 some 1,21 million people have attended emergency departments in the year to date, this equates to an additional 77,430 patients or 6.8pc increase in comparison to the same period in 2019.

For patients older than than 75 years, attendances for the year to date is 160,749 and this represents an increase of 14.1pc on the same period in 2019.

Admissions have also increased, with 304,814 patients in the year to date, which represents a 3.4pc increase in comparison to the same period in 2019. For patients aged over 75 years, admissions in the year to date are 10.1pc greater than the same period in 2019.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane asked officials about progress in the hiring of a promised 50 more emergency consultants.

The officials said 20 of these are in place on a locum basis and the recruitment of a further 11 is underway.

Asked by Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall about promises for additional beds, they said significant construction is underway.

She said that 1,228 beds were promised in recent years but only 924 have been delivered so far.

The officials said 119 more are being opened before the end of the year and 184 in the first quarter of 2024.