Man who withdrew personal injury claim arrested as part of investigation for conspiracy to defraud

A man who recently withdrew a personal injury claim after video footage of him pushing a wheelchair to a medical appointment was shown in the High Court has been arrested, Independent.ie. can reveal.

Constantin Iosca (40) of Scholars Walk, Lusk, Dublin was arrested along with a woman this morning in relation to an investigation for conspiracy to defraud.

The investigation relates to an alleged road traffic accident that occurred in 2016.

They are currently being detained at Ballymun garda station.

"Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested two persons this morning Thursday 9th July, 2020 in relation to an investigation for conspiracy to defraud," a garda spokeswoman said.

"The man (40 years) and woman (41 years) were arrested at their home and are both currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."

Mr Iosca made headlines earlier this year when he sued the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) when he claimed his bicycle was struck in 2016 by a car which could not be traced.

He withdrew the claim after video footage taken by a private investigator was produced in court.

The footage showed him walking unaided and jogging on the spot.

He initiated a claim against the MIBI which compensates victims of accidents involving untraced or uninsured drivers.

The MIBI hired a security firm to follow Mr Iosca’s movements and in some footage recorded, he can be seen walking to a car, removing crutches from plastic wrapping and picking up a wheelchair before placing it in the boot.

Later that day he is seen getting into a wheelchair and being pushed to a medical appointment in Dublin city centre.

He also used crutches to help him climb up the steps of the building. However, later that day he was filmed walking unaided.

He alleged he suffered a back injury after being hit on his bike by a car on the Skerries Road in Lusk on June 1st, 2016.

Mr Iosca then initiated a claim seeking more than €60,000 in damages for personal injuries.

He later withdrew his claim.

The MIBI recently began a recovery process against Mr Iosca to recuperate its legal costs for defending the claim, which amounted to more than €30,000.

It is understood the MIBI sought a garnishee order against Mr Iosca, who is an unemployed father-of-two.

A garnishee order means if he gets a job or comes into money in the future, he will have to use any money received to pay his debt to the MIBI.

Online Editors