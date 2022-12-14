Gardaí have released without charge a motorist who was arrested after a car ploughed into mourners in a Cork village after separate local funerals, resulting in the death of a 51-year-old woman.

The man (40s), was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station for questioning after the fatal collision in Ballingeary, shortly after 1am on Tuesday.

Gardaí detained him under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. A file is now to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

One local man was hailed as a hero for bravely pushing several pedestrians to safety and out of the path of the oncoming vehicle after he realised to his horror it was not going to be able to stop.

The driver had been attending one of the funerals in the Ballingeary area before the tragic collision occurred.

The woman killed was Dublin-based physiotherapist Gobnait Twomey (51).

The UCD graduate was from Ballyvourney and had travelled from Dublin to Ballingeary to attend the funeral of a relative.

She had been standing with several family members after attending the funeral when the incident occurred.

Ms Twomey suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Two other women - one of whom is a close relative of Ms Twomey - also suffered serious injuries.

Both injured women were transferred to CUH where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

While their injuries are described as serious, they are not understood to be life threatening.

A relative of the car driver was also in the group of pedestrians but avoided injury.

The west Cork Gaeltacht village was in shock after the tragedy.

It is understood two groups of mourners who had attended separate local funerals met on the Main Street as they were heading home.

The groups had attended separate meals and post funeral family gatherings in the village.

A group of around five or six people stopped to chat and sympathise with each other after meeting by chance.

As they stood by the roadside, a vehicle approached and crashed into them.

Local sources said the injured were able to receive treatment within minutes thanks to the fact an ambulance was in the area on a non-emergency call.

Neither the driver of the car nor the passengers in his vehicle were injured.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Weather conditions will be examined as part of the investigation into the tragedy with parts of Cork witnessing icy conditions and temperatures which plunged below zero.

However, icy road conditions are not now believed to have been the primary contributing factor in the tragedy.

Councillor Eileen Lynch said the area was in deep shock after the tragedy.

"This is a close knit community and it has come as a massive shock. These are terrible tragedies but it is particularly tragic when it occurs so close to Christmas."

"It makes it very, very difficult for the families involved and my thoughts and prayers go out to them."

Mayor of Cork Councillor Danny Collins said it was a shocking tragedy - and he appealed to people to take care on Irish roads over Christmas and the New Year.

It brings to 151 the number of people to die on Irish roads this year - 25 more than for the same period last year - after a 31 year old man died in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Millstreet.

Three people were killed in separate Cork collisions in the space of five days.