Man who travelled from Dublin to Derry for a haircut avoids jail after breaking into hotel

A Dublin man who claimed he travelled to Derry last weekend to get a haircut because barbers are not due to re-open in the Republic of Ireland until next Monday, has appeared in court charged with criminal damage.

Joseph McDonagh (36), of no fixed abode, was charged with entering as an intruder into the Holiday Inn Hotel in the city as well as causing criminal damage to a door in the hotel.

He pleaded guilty to the two offences, was fined £100 and given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

A police officer told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that in the early hours of last Sunday morning the police received a call from the maintenance manager in the hotel about a possible intruder in the premises after the alarm system had been activated.

“The officers viewed CCTV footage in the hotel which showed two men forcing their way into the hotel through a rear door. One of the men then left but the second, the defendant, was found asleep in one of the hotel bedrooms by the officers,” the officer said.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said the defendant was motivated by his desire to get a haircut.

“He’d arrived in Northern Ireland just a few days beforehand. He said he came here because the barber shops in the Republic of Ireland had not yet re-opened. It is a novel reason for coming here”, he said.

When asked by the judge during the video link hearing “did you get your hair cut?”, the defendant replied “no I didn’t your honour”.

Judge Ranaghan told the defendant that his journey from Dublin to Derry to get a haircut “was a waste of time” and he imposed the £100 fine as well as the suspended jail sentence.

“Just you wait until the barbers re-open in the Republic of Ireland and you can get your haircut then,” he told McDonagh.