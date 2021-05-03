| 8°C Dublin

Man who travelled from Dublin to Derry for a haircut avoids jail after breaking into hotel

George Jackson

A Dublin man who claimed he travelled to Derry last weekend to get a haircut because barbers are not due to re-open in the Republic of Ireland until next Monday, has appeared in court charged with criminal damage.

Joseph McDonagh (36), of no fixed abode, was charged with entering as an intruder into the Holiday Inn Hotel in the city as well as causing criminal damage to a door in the hotel.

