| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man who strangled his cat to death and shared video recording receives jail term

Derry Magistrates' Court Pic: PA Expand

Close

Derry Magistrates' Court Pic: PA

Derry Magistrates' Court Pic: PA

Derry Magistrates' Court Pic: PA

George Jackson

A man who admitted strangling his pet cat to death with a cable and then sending a video of his actions to his mother has been jailed for 10 months.

Andrew Coyle (25), from Deramore Drive in Derry, admitted committing the offences on February 5 this year.

Most Watched

Privacy