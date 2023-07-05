Man who murdered wife in car fire horror jailed for at least 18 years

Katrina Rainey was set alight in her car on the family farm in Co Derry

A man who murdered his wife by throwing petrol over her and setting her on fire has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Thomas Rainey, of Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, Co Derry, was sentenced today having previously pleaded guilty to murdering Katrina Rainey (53) at their home in October 2021.

Rainey (61) threw a bucket of petrol over his wife and set her ablaze while she was trapped in her car.

Appearing at Belfast Crown Court this morning wearing a red jumper and check shirt, Rainey kept his head down throughout the hearing.

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “This is a significant prison sentence for a man of 61 but given the horror of what he did to his wife it is the least he deserves.”

At a previous hearing, the judge described the fatal incident which occurred at around 5.40am on October 12, 2021, as the "ultimate act of domestic violence".

Crown prosecutor Richard Weir KC revealed that before she was sedated and rushed to hospital, the severely injured Mrs Rainey, a mother-of-six, was able to tell the emergency services what had happened.

Following a 999 call made at 5.42am, both medics and police rushed to the farm and when they arrived they witnessed Mrs Rainey's children placing wet towels on her as she lay on the ground.

Medics tended to the badly burned woman, who told a doctor that she had been on her way to work when her husband opened the passenger door of her car, threw liquid round her then set her on fire.

Before she was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Mrs Rainey was also able to give a statement to police at the scene.

In the statement, she said: "I was going to work. I came out of the house and got into the car and turned the ignition on.

"My husband opened the passenger door, he threw something in a bucket over me. He held onto my fleece so I couldn't get out of the car.

"He lit me, he lit me with a torch or lighter or something.

"I had my seatbelt on and I couldn't get out of the car, but then I tried to get out and I threw myself on the ground and kept hitting my arms.

"I needed to get some help so I put my hand on the horn."

The court heard that when she was asked if she knew why her husband had done this, Mrs Rainey told police she wanted him out of the house and had been to see a solicitor.

Over 90pc of her body was burned and despite medical intervention, she died in hospital at 9.49pm.

Mr Weir said Thomas Rainey also sustained burns and after being treated in hospital, he was arrested for the murder of his wife.

He initially claimed that after getting to at 5am to tend to cattle, his wife said goodbye to him as she was leaving for work.

Rainey also told police he then heard a car horn, looked outside and saw her car on fire. He said this prompted him to run out and lift a bucket sitting beside the gate which he threw into the car to try and dampen the flames.

Saying this version of events was untrue, Mr Weir said: "The victim was vulnerable. She was an unsuspecting spouse preparing to depart for her work in the early morning.

"She was trapped in her car and she was prevented - as she describes it – from either defending herself or being able to escape."

Speaking outside court today, Detective Inspector Hazel Miller said Mrs Rainey died an horrific death.

“Katrina Rainey, who was 53-years-old, was a caring and loving mother; and her children, and wider family circle, have experienced unimaginable grief and anguish. They are still trying to come to terms with losing their loved one in such horrific circumstances.

“Today, thanks to our dedicated investigation team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has been held accountable for his actions. Actions that were deliberate and shocking, and which have left a family shattered.

“While today’s sentencing signifies the end of the judicial process, I know that Katrina’s family will be walking away with the heaviest of hearts. My thoughts remain firmly with them.”