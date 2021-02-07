Man who may be son of Old Man Belfield takes DNA test

A man has said he may be the son of the late Michael Byrne, who was affectionately known as Old Man Belfield.

The man walked into Donnybrook garda station days after news broke of Mr Byrne's death at University College Dublin.

He told officers who are trying to trace Mr Byrne's family that the homeless man might be his missing father.

Gardaí have since carried out a DNA test and the man is awaiting the results that could solve the mystery.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent this weekend, a source said: "It's an extra- ordinary turn of events to think he may have had a son.

"The man was happy to do a DNA test and he is waiting for the results, which will take several weeks to come back.

"Some of the details certainly add up, and the test will rule this line of enquiry either in or out.

"Everybody wants to get to the bottom of this and find out Michael's background and history to understand how he finally came to UCD."

Over the past few weeks, it had been hoped that the publicity surrounding Mr Byrne's death on January 11 might lead to a relative coming forward.

His official next-of-kin, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "It's really sad.

"Somebody out there knows something about him. Wouldn't it be nice if he had a brother or sister out there and that they knew that he died comfortably?"

A separate source said a steady stream of visitors has gone to Mr Byrne's grave since he was laid to rest in Dublin's Kilternan Cemetery Park, which gifted his final resting place.

The popular 71-year-old had spent more than 40 years roaming the south Dublin campus and died while sleeping rough.

He was remembered by UCD chaplain Fr Eamonn Bourke as "an important member of our community".

At the funeral in Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Church at Belfield, Fr Bourke said Mr Byrne had been described as "the silent guardian of Belfield".

He was also remembered as a "gentle soul" and "a still centre to all the activity" on the campus.

Last November, UCD's College Tribune student newspaper reported that Mr Byrne enjoyed "a sort of informal network" of support around him, with local shopkeepers and agencies such as Focus Ireland checking in on him on an "observational basis".

The paper also reported that he had declined help many times.

Miriam McCarthy, who volunteered with Dublin's Simon Community, said she encountered Mr Byrne in the late 1970s on a run-down site near St Vincent's Hospital and offered assistance.

However, her attempts at conversation were met with silence.