Man who may be son of Old Man Belfield takes DNA test

MYSTERY: Michael Byrne died in January while sleeping rough on UCD&rsquo;s Belfield campus Expand

A man has said he may be the son of the late Michael Byrne, who was affectionately known as Old Man Belfield.

The man walked into Donnybrook garda station days after news broke of Mr Byrne's death at University College Dublin.

He told officers who are trying to trace Mr Byrne's family that the homeless man might be his missing father.

