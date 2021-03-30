Man who died in suspected stabbing had been cleared of knife murder 

A man who died in a suspected stab attack in Dublin’s city centre yesterday was previously cleared of a knife murder.

The victim was named locally as Isaac ‘Ike’ Horgan (52) who bled to death after suffering a significant knife wound to his leg.

Gardaí believe he suffered at least one stab wound during an altercation at the Markievicz House apartment complex in Dublin 2.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at around 11am yesterday and Mr Horgan was rushed to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The weapon believed to have been used in the incident was not recovered at the scene and Garda search teams were brought in to carry out examinations of the area.

The Irish Independent has learned that Mr Horgan was well known to gardaí and was previously cleared of stabbing another man to death.

Members of the Garda Technical Unit removing evidence at the scene of the fatal stabbing at Markievicz House in Dublin city centre where a man in his 50s died. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Members of the Garda Technical Unit removing evidence at the scene of the fatal stabbing at Markievicz House in Dublin city centre where a man in his 50s died. Photo: Steve Humphreys

In July 2005, a jury deliberated for just over two hours at the Central Criminal Court before it found Mr Horgan, then of Fatima Mansions, not guilty of the manslaughter of Scottish national Douglas McManus.

Mr Horgan had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr McManus (36), also of Fatima Mansions, on June 17, 2002.

He had denied assaulting Mark Holmes, originally from Ranelagh, Dublin, at the same location on the same date.

During the trial, Mr Justice Paul Butler withdrew the murder charge from the jury and directed that the case proceed with a manslaughter charge.

He also directed the jury to find the accused not guilty of assaulting Mr Holmes and Mr Horgan walked free from court.

While on remand in prison awaiting trial, Mr Horgan was himself brutally stabbed in Cloverhill Prison where he was sliced from ear to ear in an attack while he queued for food in October 2003.

Senior sources say that Mr Horgan had “fallen on very hard times” in recent years and suffered from problems linked to alcohol abuse.

In a bizarre incident a number of years ago, he walked into a north inner city Garda station and claimed that he had worked as a child soldier for the IRA and was responsible for the murder of Lord Mountbatten in Co Sligo in 1979.

Gardaí found no evidence to back up the strange claims that he was involved in the savage murders of August 27, 1979, at Mullaghmore when Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by an IRA bomb.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are investigating yesterday’s suspected killing and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Yesterday evening a large Garda presence remained at the apartment complex, which is located off Townsend Street.

Personnel attached to the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scene of Crime unit also carried out forensic examinations of the scene.

