Man who blamed bail breach on lightning strike memory loss has criminal damage charge withdrawn

A lightning strike victim, who previously claimed the bolt affected his memory and made him forget the terms of his bail, has had a charge of criminal damage against him withdrawn.

George Allen, who had denied the offence, was told at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court todayon Thursday that the charge was to be withdrawn.

The 43-year-old, with an address at Windermere Drive in Lisburn, was accused of causing criminal damage to the window of a property belonging to Choice Housing on April 10.

Allen had been freed on police bail on the day of the alleged incident, but previous courts heard he breached bail conditions within 24 hours because the lightning strike left him with memory problems.

Defence solicitor Mark Crawford said Allen was “making the case” that he didn’t fully read the terms of his bail and couldn’t remember being told them by police.

Mr Crawford told the court that, in addition to physical problems caused by the freak accident, Allen “has memory and mental health problems”.

He added: “He spent seven months in hospital, including one month in intensive care.”

The solicitor also told the hearing: “He would say he didn’t read the back of the bail sheet. It’s as simple as that.”

Ordering the criminal damage count to be withdrawn today on Thursday, District Judge Rosie Watters quipped it had been “an endless saga”.

Allen was struck by lightning while attending his children’s school sports day on June 6, 2016.

The vice principal had to use a defibrillator on him before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Pupils who had earlier been enjoying their annual sports day were evacuated from the car park and taken to neighbouring Laurelhill Community College to keep them away from the traumatic scene.

He was initially taken to Lagan Valley Hospital and later transferred to the Ulster Hospital.

One witness said he believed Mr Allen was on his mobile phone at the time he was struck by lightning.

It is understood he suffered organ failure and was at one point in a critical condition in intensive care.

Allen spent a month in a coma after the accident at Killowen Primary School.

His son and daughter were also hurt, but were released from hospital within a few days after being treated for burns.

"Now I don't even try to remember," he told BBC Radio Ulster's The Sunday News programme in 2017.

"I did try and remember it at the start.

"I don't any more.

"There's a reason why I forgot it. It's obvious why I forgot it."

He explained that, after awakening from the coma, he couldn't remember large chunks of his life.

"When I woke up I was in my 20s, I thought I was only 20-something," he said.

"I thought I only had one child.

"I didn't even know I was married.

"I lost 10 years of my life, do you know what I mean?

"I was really confused.

"I was looking around at people like, 'Who is everybody here?'"