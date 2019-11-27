A MAN who attempted to rob a Cork fast food restaurant at knife point was arrested by Gardaí.

A MAN who attempted to rob a Cork fast food restaurant at knife point was arrested by Gardaí.

Man who attempted to rob Cork fast food restaurant at knife point is arrested

The man, who is in his 20s, was detained by gardaí in the Tower Street area of the city centre by officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Shortly before midnight last night, Gardaí in Anglesea Street received a report of a robbery at a fast food restaurant on George's Quay.

A man had entered the takeaway armed with what is believed to a knife.

He threatened staff but was subsequently forced to flee the scene on foot empty handed.

No staff member was injured during the brief incident.

Gardaí later detained a young man on Tower Street in connection with the incident and seized a knife.

The man was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He can be questioned for an initial period of 12 hours.

Gardaí are interviewing a number of people in the takeaway and are also examining CCTV security camera footage.

Online Editors