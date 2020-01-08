Man 'was on a drugs binge' before random attempted abduction

A man arrested for the assault and attempted abduction of a woman is believed to have been on a drugs binge before he carried out the attack.

The 20-year-old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of falsely imprisoning the woman, in her late 60s, who was walking near Blackhorse Avenue in Dublin on Monday morning when she was forced into the boot of a car.

The man then tried to shut the boot, but the woman's legs stopped it from closing and after a struggle he fled the scene.

The Irish Independent can reveal the chief suspect is not known to gardaí for any sex crimes, but has been arrested for petty drug and theft offences in the past.

