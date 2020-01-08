Man 'was on a drugs binge' before random attempted abduction
A man arrested for the assault and attempted abduction of a woman is believed to have been on a drugs binge before he carried out the attack.
The 20-year-old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of falsely imprisoning the woman, in her late 60s, who was walking near Blackhorse Avenue in Dublin on Monday morning when she was forced into the boot of a car.
The man then tried to shut the boot, but the woman's legs stopped it from closing and after a struggle he fled the scene.
The Irish Independent can reveal the chief suspect is not known to gardaí for any sex crimes, but has been arrested for petty drug and theft offences in the past.
He is also being investigated for driving off from petrol stations without paying in the days before this attack.
Gardaí still have no motive for the random abduction attempt but suspect the attacker was on a drugs binge before the assault.
The horrific ordeal happened at about 7.30am on Monday in Martin Grove, adjacent to Blackhorse Avenue, in Ashtown, Dublin.
As the woman was taking a morning walk, she came across the silver vehicle that was parked at the roadside.
The suspect appeared from behind her and dragged her into the boot of the car.
The woman's screams during the struggle were heard by a passing motorist.
The passer-by, a prison officer who was on his way to work, rushed to help the woman and the attacker fled.
The prison officer took the woman to her home and the emergency services were alerted.
A major investigation was launched by detectives at Blanchardstown garda station and CCTV from the area was recovered.
A suspect was identified and yesterday the 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the drive-offs from petrol stations.
He was questioned over those offences before being arrested over the false imprisonment of the woman.
