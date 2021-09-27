| 9.1°C Dublin

Man United apologises to NI fan wrongly accused of posting racist abuse

Niamh Campbell

A CO Armagh man has said that his lifelong support for Manchester United has been “really affected” after the club wrongly accused him of posting racial abuse on social media earlier this year.

Ryan Butler was sent an email by the football club’s ‘feedback’ team on April 30, detailing that his membership, ability to purchase tickets and access to Old Trafford had been suspended for three years.

The statement claimed he had made “derogatory/racist remarks on social media, following the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 11th April”.

