Man United apologises to NI fan wrongly accused of posting racist abuse

A CO Armagh man has said that his lifelong support for Manchester United has been “really affected” after the club wrongly accused him of posting racial abuse on social media earlier this year.

Ryan Butler was sent an email by the football club’s ‘feedback’ team on April 30, detailing that his membership, ability to purchase tickets and access to Old Trafford had been suspended for three years.

The statement claimed he had made “derogatory/racist remarks on social media, following the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 11th April”.

Manchester United has since apologised to the 28-year-old for the incident.

“I had to appeal, with no context to what I was being accused of,” Ryan told the Belfast Telegraph.

He received the correspondence the same day the news broke that United had suspended six fans for racially abusing Tottenham’s South Korean striker, Heung-Min Son, following a review of online comments. After his initial appeal was rejected, the computer support technician appealed again, and this time it was accepted.

After sending multiple emails he tried to ring the club, but was told the appeals department “didn’t have a phone line” and eventually the Armagh native logged a GDPR access request to see exactly what had happened on his account.

The only thing the club sent back was a screenshot of a tweet from an account with the same surname as Ryan, which was directing racist abuse towards Son.

“I don’t even have Twitter,” continued Ryan. “They were unwilling to give me any other information than what was shown in that screenshot. I only asked for a GDPR request because I felt like I wasn’t getting any answers.”

The account that was responsible for the tweet had “Butler” in its name, followed by emojis of the Republic of Ireland flag.

“I honestly think it’s as simple as, they’ve searched their database for Butler and saw I was based in Ireland,” Ryan continued. “I logged a complaint and they offered me a premium membership worth £60, which seems like it’s their usual membership, but you get priority with tickets (even though that should happen for all members), and you get ‘premium” merchandise’.

“I told them that wasn’t acceptable at all. They offered me match day tickets and at that point I was ready for it all to be over to be fair, so I took them, which ended up only being worth £70 or something.”

Ryan, who has been supporting the Red Devils since childhood, said the ordeal has left him “moving towards supporting another club”.

A spokesperson for Manchester United said they take “reasonable steps” to verify the identity of those suspected of abuse and everyone sanctioned has the right of appeal.

“In this case, we regrettably made a mistake and the ban was revoked,” the club continued. “We apologise to Mr Butler. This incident highlights that fact that identifying those responsible for online abuse is made more difficult given social media users are not required to verify their ID. We will continue to work with social media platforms to root out abuse and hold the right people accountable.”