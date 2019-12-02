A MAN tried to drag a woman into a dark laneway before knocking her to the ground and stealing her handbag.

A MAN tried to drag a woman into a dark laneway before knocking her to the ground and stealing her handbag.

Man 'tried to drag woman into laneway' in late-night assault and robbery

The incident only ended when three pedestrians who were walking home in Bandon, Co Cork ran to the aid of the terrified young woman.

Gardaí have now appealed for public assistance in tracing the attacker who targeted the woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The woman was walking home around 3am when she came to Castle Road in Bandon.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In