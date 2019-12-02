Man 'tried to drag woman into laneway' in late-night assault and robbery
A MAN tried to drag a woman into a dark laneway before knocking her to the ground and stealing her handbag.
The incident only ended when three pedestrians who were walking home in Bandon, Co Cork ran to the aid of the terrified young woman.
Gardaí have now appealed for public assistance in tracing the attacker who targeted the woman in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The woman was walking home around 3am when she came to Castle Road in Bandon.
She was approached by a male who initially engaged her in conversation before suddenly attempting to drag her down a dark laneway.
The young woman resisted and was knocked to the ground.
She was assaulted before the man ripped her handbag from her shoulder.
The attacker fled when he realised three men walking nearby were rushing to the woman's aid.
Luckily, the woman escaped injury and did not require medical attention at the time of the incident.
Gardaí are now hunting for the culprit in what they described as "a very serious incident."
"The suspect is described as being 6ft tall and was wearing black clothing with "PUMA” across his jumper," a garda spokesperson said.
Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was in the Castle Road area of Bandon between 2:45am and 3:30am on December 1 and who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the suspect that evening to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.
