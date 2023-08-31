Man to appear in court charged over Dublin shooting which left victim seriously injured

A man in his 40s is due in court this afternoon charged in relation to a gun attack in Dublin in which a man was seriously injured.

He is to be charged over a shooting incident in west Dublin eight years ago which left a man with serious injuries.

The man was arrested on Sunday and held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in Dublin.

“Gardaí in Blanchardstown investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Parslickstown Green, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on December 5, 2016, during which one man was seriously injured, have arrested and charged a man in relation to this matter,” a garda spokesperson said.

“He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening,” the statement added.