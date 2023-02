Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

A man in his 20s will appear in court this morning in relation to “drug related intimidation” in north Dublin.

He is due before the Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

The man faces charges in connection with ongoing investigations under Operation Fógra, as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara.

Investigations are ongoing said gardaí.