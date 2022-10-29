Garda units are on the move to new buildings. Stock image

Gardai are investigating after a man was shot at a house in Dundalk, Co Louth this evening.

It’s understood the incident happened in the Woodbury Gardens estate shortly after 8pm.

It’s believed several shots were fired into the sitting room of a home.

Local sources say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

It’s neighbours came to his aid until emergency services arrived at the scene.

There is a large garda presence in the area and the scene remains sealed off.

Gardai confirmed the shooting.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 8:10pm on Saturday, 29th October, 2022, in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk, County Louth.

One man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk between 7:30pm and 8:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”