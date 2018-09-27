A man who was late for a flight from Dublin to Amsterdam had to be pinned down by Ryanair staff and airport police after running out of Terminal One towards the plane.

Man tackled to the tarmac by Dublin Airport staff after storming onto apron to make Amsterdam flight

The man was seen by passengers already on board the flight banging on the window trying to get the aircraft to wait.

He then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down.

A garda spokesman said gardai were called to the scene at around 7am.

The man, who is in his 20s, has been arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said; "A male and female passenger were late for a Ryanair flight to Amsterdam this morning and arrived at the boarding gate after the flight had closed.

"They were engaging with Ryanair staff at the gate and the male passenger was becoming agitated.

"He was banging on the window to try and get the aircraft to wait and he then broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down.

"He was was initially restrained by Ryanair staff on the apron and Airport Police, who had already been contacted, arrived on the scene almost immediately and arrested him.

"He was taken to the Airport Police Station and will be handed over to the gardai.”

A Ryanair spokesman said the individual breached security at the boarding gate, which had already closed.

"This is now a matter for local police," he added.

Online Editors