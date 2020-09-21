Man sustains injuries after being attacked with a machete during burglary

A MAN sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries when he was attacked with a machete during a burglary in Waterford.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the aggravated burglarywhich occurred in the St Herblain Park area of Waterford around 3am today.

A man in his 30s was awoken by a repeated, loud knocking at the front door of his home.

The man was in the property at the time with a young woman.

When he opened the door, he was confronted by a man wielding a machete.

The armed man forced his way into the property and assaulted the householder in the process.

The man was said to have been in a very agitated state.

When he tried to attack the woman, who had emerged from a room to see what the noise was about, she was bravely protected by the young man living in the house.

The householder sustained multiple cuts to his leg and a facial injury.

A short time later, the assailant fled the scene on foot.

The shocked woman managed to raise the alarm and both Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene.

Paramedics brought the injured householder to University Hospital

Waterford (UHW) where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Garda technical experts began a painstaking examination of the scene.

Officers also commenced door-to-door inquiries to determine if anyone living locally had seen or heard anything suspicious.

Gardaí have not made any arrest in relation to the matter but are hopeful of a breakthrough in the case after studying CCTV security camera footage.

Online Editors