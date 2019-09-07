A man is lucky to be alive after being shot multiple times in broad daylight.

Man survives being 'shot in leg and chest' in attempted hit

The victim, named locally as Mark Ivers (30), was blasted at least three times after he was set upon at around 7.10pm yesterday at a house on Streamville Road, in Donaghmede, Dublin 13.

He sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition. However, a source said last night the victim was likely to survive the injuries.

Officers are keeping an open mind about the motive for the shooting.

Locals expressed their shock in the aftermath of the attempted hit.

Four or five children were playing in a field across the road from the scene of the shooting as the Garda helicopter flew overhead.

"I'm absolutely shocked that something like this could happen," said one local woman. Two people were seen being taken away from a house on the road.

Ryan Gibson (25), who lives nearby, said he was walking along and suddenly he saw a couple with a baby in a buggy running and motioning to him to run. They were making the symbol of a gun.

"I was walking up the street and I smelt gunpowder in the air," he said.

"I saw two people with a buggy with a child and they were running and motioning at me to get back. I got about halfway up the street and saw people coming out of their houses saying that someone had been shot.

"I called an ambulance and a nurse came from one of the houses and tended to the victim. I understand he was shot in the leg and the chest."

"I'm still processing what happened. It's a new experience for me, I'm still in shock," he added.

"I've never experienced anything like this in a neighbourhood so far."

The incident happened directly across from Donahies Community School where students were still inside during band practice.

"Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious," a statement said last night. Officers are especially keen to speak to anyone who noticed a beige Nissan Almera in the area.

