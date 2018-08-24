News Irish News

Friday 24 August 2018

Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing incident at Offaly pub

The incident happened at Joe Lee's pub Photo: Google Maps
Amy Molloy

Gardai are investigating after a man was stabbed at a pub in Co Offaly last night.

The incident happened at Joe Lee's Bar on Church Street in Tullamore at around 9.20pm.

The man suffered serious injuries and is being treated in Midland Regional Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

