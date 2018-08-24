-
Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing incident at Offaly pub
Independent.ie
Gardai are investigating after a man was stabbed at a pub in Co Offaly last night.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/man-suffers-serious-injuries-in-stabbing-incident-at-offaly-pub-37247565.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37247562.ece/f481f/AUTOCROP/h342/Joe%20Lees%20Bar.JPG
The incident happened at Joe Lee's Bar on Church Street in Tullamore at around 9.20pm.
The man suffered serious injuries and is being treated in Midland Regional Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors