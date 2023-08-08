Man suffers serious burns and loses a leg after crane touches overhead wires

A Co Donegal man has suffered horrific burns after the crane he was operating touched powerlines.

Dillon Feely, a father of one, from Laghey outside Donegal town, suffered the life-changing injuries on August 1.

The 27-year-old was operating a truck-mounted crane while working on a project in the Midlands when it struck an overhead powerline.

Mr Feely suffered horrific burns and was airlifted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin for life-saving treatment.

His injuries were so severe that surgeons needed to amputate one of Dillon's legs.

However, Mr Feely’s family says doctors treating him are amazed that he has survived his ordeal.

His family are determined to give him the best possible chance of recovery and getting his life back.

A family friend said the next 12 months would be vital for Mr Feely’s recovery.

“Dillon is only 27 years old, and he has a long life ahead of him but his accident has put his family's plans on hold,” they said.

"Doctors have warned that Dillon may be in various hospitals in Dublin for the next 12 months of recovery.

"During this time, he will have to undergo extensive treatment and adapt to his new life with life-changing injuries.”

He has the full support of his loving partner Áine and his parents David and Connie, who are by his hospital bedside in Dublin.

With Mr Feely unable to work and facing major medical bills, his family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs.

“We, Dillon's extended family, have decided to launch this GoFundMe campaign to lend a helping hand in any way we can,” they said.

"Dillon is a fighter, and he is determined to recover from this accident. With your help, Dillon and his family can focus on healing and rebuilding their life.”