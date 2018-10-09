Gardaí were last night quizzing a woman in connection with the murder of a man who was well-known to her.

Man stabbed to death in house was caring for brother with serious head injury

The victim, named locally as Timothy 'Timmy' Foley (44), died after being stabbed several times at a house in Dan Corkery Place in Macroom, Co Cork, yesterday morning. Two other people, a man and a woman in their 40s, also suffered injuries during a disturbance at the house and were later hospitalised.

A murder probe is under way and detectives have arrested a woman as part of the investigation. Gardaí are probing if this female, who is aged in her 40s, was involved in the murder.

A source last night told the Irish Independent: "There may have been more than one person involved in this killing, and at this stage the woman in custody is being treated as a suspect."

It is understood she is known to local gardaí for relatively minor offences. Mr Foley was originally from Clonakilty in west Cork but had been living in Macroom over recent times, where he was caring for his brother.

Mr Foley suffered fatal injuries following a frenzied attack shortly before 2am yesterday. It is understood he suffered multiple stab injuries to his chest. The victim apparently attempted to leave the bungalow after being injured, but collapsed on the pavement. He was found by emergency services in a pool of blood.

Crime scene: Timothy Foley was found dead on the pavement at Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A second man and a woman, both similarly aged in their 40s, were also injured in the incident. Desperate efforts were made by paramedics to stabilise the critically injured man at the scene, but Mr Foley was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to hospital.

The second man and the woman were rushed to hospitals in Cork. The man is expected to undergo emergency surgery for non-life threatening injuries. The woman's injuries are not described as serious.

Gardaí hope to speak with both the injured man and woman about the precise circumstances of what happened once they are medically fit to be interviewed. Supt Mick Fitzpatrick appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to help gardaí with their inquiries.

The scene was immediately sealed off to allow for a full technical examination by forensic experts from the Garda Technical Bureau.

The deceased was later removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH), where a full post-mortem examination will be conducted by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Door-to-door inquiries began in the quiet housing estate to determine if anyone heard or saw anything suspicious between 10pm on Sunday and 2am yesterday.

Locals said they were deeply shocked.

"This is a very quiet estate. There are a lot of elderly people here and there are also a number of families with young children," one resident said.

Mr Foley was well-known in Macroom and had been released from a short prison sentence last year. Mr Foley's brother was dependent on the care of relatives after he sustained a serious head injury a number of years ago.

