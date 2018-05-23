Man stabbed to death in Co Kerry
Another man has been arrested in connection with the incident
A man has died after being stabbed in Co Kerry.
The incident happened at a house in Cahersiveen at 4.35am this morning.
The man, who was 33-years-old, received serious stab wounds and was removed to University Hospital in Kerry where he was pronounced dead.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is being detained for questioning.
The house has been sealed off for a forensic examination.
A post mortem examination is due to take place today.
Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Caherciveen Garda Station on 066-9473600 , the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
