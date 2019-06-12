Man stabbed to death following row on O'Connell Street

A man was knifed to death on Dublin's O'Connell Street in an incident which subsequently led to major traffic disruption in the city centre.

A man was knifed to death on Dublin's O'Connell Street in an incident which subsequently led to major traffic disruption in the city centre.

The victim has been named locally as Peter Donnelly (39), who was originally from Kilkenny.

He was knifed a number of times following an argument with another man on O'Connell Street. It is understood the pair were friends.

A murder investigation is under way into the incident which happened on the busy main street shortly after 1.30am yesterday.

A garda who was stationed at the GPO had witnessed an argument between the two men and CCTV operators in the Garda control room were asked to monitor them on their cameras.

One of the men then produced a knife and stabbed the other a number of times before fleeing the scene. The garda who witnessed the knife attack gave chase and also alerted her colleagues of the serious incident.

Two gardaí, who had been on a posting on nearby Champions Avenue, responded to the report and managed to arrest the suspect. A knife was also recovered on Marlborough Street.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Store Street garda station. His period of detention was suspended and he was taken to the Mater Hospital for medical treatment.

Evidence: Forensics officers examine items at the scene. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A source told the Irish Independent: "Gardaí both at the GPO and on the post acted quickly to apprehend the suspect.

"Officers are in the process of contacting the deceased's next of kin to formally identify him."

The victim was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was taken to Dublin City Morgue where a post mortem was expected to take place yesterday by State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Superintendent Paul Costello, from Store Street garda station, appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

"Any members of the public in the O'Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am, particularly any member of the public who may have taken any mobile phone footage of this incident or any mobile phone footage or dashcam footage in these streets at that time, are asked to contact An Garda Síochána," Supt Costello said.

Gardaí also said that the officer who witnessed the men arguing requested that they be monitored on Garda CCTV in the area. They were then observed in a physical fight before gardaí immediately responded.

A significant portion of O'Connell Street was sealed-off, leading to the road being closed and causing major traffic disruptions.

Drops of blood on the pavement were also visible towards Marlborough Street, which runs parallel to O'Connell Street.

Items of clothing were on the pavement amid bloodstains and fast-food wrappers and containers.

A Garda hat could also be seen on the ground.

Throughout yesterday morning, members of the Garda Technical Bureau could be seen gathering evidence at the scene.

Swabs

They started at the point where the fight occurred on O'Connell Street, bagging evidence such as bloodstained clothing and personal items that had been lying at the scene. Swabs of the blood on the path were also taken.

The search moved up O'Connell Street and past the Gresham Hotel, and to Cathal Brugha Street where bloodstains could be seen near the DIT college.

A section of pavement on the other side of Cathal Brugha Street was also closed off and examined before the forensic team moved to Marlborough Street, the location of the suspect's arrest.

The scene remained closed until after lunchtime.

Irish Independent