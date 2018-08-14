Man stabbed 13 times after car chase linked to prostitution gang

Detectives believe an incident in which a man was stabbed 13 times, after the car he was travelling in was rammed, was linked to Dublin's prostitution trade.

The stab victim, who is a Romanian national aged in his 30s with an address at a docklands apartment complex, was still being treated at the Mater Hospital last night for his horrific injuries which included being stabbed multiple times in the leg, body and hands.

He was stabbed 13 times by a gang of five men who jumped out of the car that was chasing him down as he tried to flee in a savage early morning city centre attack in Dublin.

Smashed

The shocking incident happened at the back of the Customs House at 5am yesterday when a black Saab car smashed into the back a silver Volkswagen Passat at the junction of Amiens Street and Beresford Place.

Investigating gardaí believe the occupants of the cars are known to each other and all have links to Romanian organised crime gangs involved in the city's lucrative illegal, organised prostitution trade.

The silver VW in which the victim was travelling was left in the middle of the junction after the impact, and the black Saab was several metres back at the traffic lights.

Gardaí believe the victim ran from the VW after a group of five men jumped from the Saab and ran after him and the driver of the car. The victim was stabbed 13 times when the gang caught up with him close to the Famine Memorial on the city's north quays.

Bloodstains over a wide area of pavement at nearby Custom House Quay indicate that the attack was a prolonged one and the victim was moving and trying to escape while being stabbed.

The victim of the stabbing was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was being treated for multiple stab injuries which were described as serious but not life-threatening.

He had been a passenger in the VW Passat which was occupied by one other man known to him and who was driving the vehicle.

The driver, also a Romanian national, gave a witness statement to investigating officers yesterday afternoon.

No arrests have yet been made in the case but detectives are satisfied that some, if not all, of the five-man gang are Romanian criminals suspected of operating in the prostitution trade.

"Investigators are satisfied that this incident is linked to organised criminality involving Romanian gangs, namely prostitution," a senior source said last night.

Gardaí who responded to the incident sealed off the junction where Amiens Street joins with Beresford Place.

Rush hour traffic ground to a halt after the incident in which the black Saab car appears to have rear-ended the silver VW Passat.

Both cars were travelling on Beresford Place at the back of the Customs House when the crash occurred.

The silver VW ended up in the middle of the junction at Beresford Place and Amiens Street, a vital traffic artery on the city's northside.

Gardaí were last night trying to piece together what happened before the incident.

