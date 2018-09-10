Man stabbed 12 times over €60 drugs

A knife attacker stabbed a man up to 12 times in a dispute over drugs worth just €60.

A knife attacker stabbed a man up to 12 times in a dispute over drugs worth just €60.

The assault happened on the O'Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay in Dublin city centre at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

A witness told the Irish Independent that the 29-year-old victim managed to make his way to a homeless shelter.

When he arrived, "covered in stab wounds and drenched in blood", he collapsed to the ground.

The attacker is understood to have fled the scene before gardaí arrived and is currently at large. Kevin Street gardaí are hunting for him.

Tony Geoghegan, the CEO of Merchants Quay Ireland, expressed his shock at the attack and thanked his staff for their professionalism during the incident.

Irish Independent