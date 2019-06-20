Man shot multiple times in attack linked to Drogheda feud

A man has been shot a number of times in Drogheda this evening in a gun attack believed to be linked to the ongoing feud in the town.

The victim, believed to be in his mid 20s, suffered a number of gun shots wounds in a targeted attack in Termon Abbey.

Gardai were alerted to the scene shortly after 8pm and the victim was rushed to the nearby Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

He is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck in the chin and shoulder.

Gardai are investigating if the incident is linked to the ongoing feud in the town which has so far seen around 80 violent incidents.

The outbreak of gang violence led to garda management allocating 25 new recruits to the area.

In a statement, gardai said investigations are ongoing into the shooting.

"Gardaí in Drogheda are at the scene of an apparent shooting incident of a male in his 20s that occurred at approximately 8.20pm today 20th June 2019 in the area of North Drogheda.

"The man has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening."

More to follow...

