A man was shot dead as he was walking with his four-month-old baby in a buggy outside a Dublin primary school yesterday.

A man was shot dead as he was walking with his four-month-old baby in a buggy outside a Dublin primary school yesterday.

Man shot dead while walking with four month old baby in buggy

The victim - named locally as Jordan Davis (22) - was shot dead just 17 hours after his friend Sean Little (22) was killed in a separate gun attack in the city.

Detectives are investigating if the two close friends were murdered by a crime gang over a significant drugs debt.

Sean Little was the victim of an apparent double cross - his body was found at Walshestown, Balbriggan, shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

Yesterday Jordan Davis was shot multiple times in front of his infant child in a buggy in the Primrose area of Darndale. He was targeted shortly before 4pm outside Our Lady Immaculate primary school, close to his home, just minutes after posting an online tribute to his friend Sean Little.

Sean Little was found with fatal gunshot wounds at Walshestown, Balbriggan - his car, a 161 D Opel Insignia, was found on fire a short distance away.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene in Balbriggan shortly after 11pm. When they arrived they found Little with fatal gunshot wounds.

Little was well-known to gardaí and had close links to a Finglas mob boss, known as 'Mr Flashy', as well as a young associate of the Kinahan cartel based in Crumlin.

The mob led by 'Mr Flashy' are involved in an escalating feud in the Corduff area of west Dublin. A separate non-fatal gun attack in Mulhuddart on Tuesday is believed to be linked to that dispute.

Little, originally from Coolock, was also connected to Zach Parker, a drug dealer shot dead outside a Swords gym in January.

Detectives are investigating if both Little and Davis were murdered by the same criminal gang, but sources stressed a number of motives are being investigated.

Gardaí believe Davis was lured to Walshestown in a possible gangland double cross. His body was removed from the scene yesterday afternoon to the Mater Hospital and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out.

Gardaí were alerted to a second gun attack in Darndale shortly before 4pm. Jordan Davis had been shot multiple times at close range as he pushed a buggy holding his four month old baby.

Gardaí believe a lone gunman, who arrived on a pushbike and was wearing a cap, carried out the shooting.

Sources said Davis and this individual spoke briefly before the gunman produced a firearm and shot the victim.

A third man, who was in the company of Jordan Davis, was lucky to escape unharmed.

Emergency services were alerted and a female bystander attempted to administer first aid, but Davis was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Just minutes before the murder at 3.46pm Jordan Davis had posted a tribute on his Facebook page to his slain friend. He wrote "Rest in paradise you were a gent" along with a picture of both murder victims and a third man.

While Davis was known to gardaí for his links to gangland criminals, he did not have any major convictions and was before the courts for only minor drug possessions.

On April 29 last he was fined €200 at Dublin District Court for possession of cannabis.

Jordan Davis was also due to face a trial at the same court for drugs offences in July. He was also a very close friend of criminal Jamie Tighe Ennis, who was shot dead in November 2017.

Tighe-Ennis had been a major target for gardaí for almost all of his adult life and had previous convictions for firearms offences.

He was standing on the road with a group of friends when he was approached by a gunman and shot in the back of the head.

Tighe-Ennis was living at the Timber Apartments, Artane but associated with criminals from the Coolock area and other Dublin crime groups.

He had previous convictions for assaulting gardaí and for firearms offences, and was before the courts last year in relation to a firearms charge.

The fatal gun attacks were condemned by the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

"I utterly condemn any violent loss of life and I am extremely concerned about the three shooting incidents that took place in Balbriggan, Mulhuddart and Darndale in the past 24 hours," he said.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí. Any information, no matter how small, could play a vital part in bringing the perpetrators of these acts to justice," he said.

Irish Independent