Man shot dead in Newry leaving the local community ‘reeling’

Police at the scene of the shooting in Newry. Photo: Kevin Scott

A man has been shot dead in what has been described as a “targeted attack” in Newry.

The victim was shot at Ardcarn Park in the city around 6pm on Thursday, with police later confirming the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A security source said that a number of shots were fired.

Local SDLP councillor Michael Savage said the city will be left in shock at the murder.

“Police have told me the shooting happened around 6pm on Thursday evening. One man is dead at the scene. There are no other victims,” he said.

Ardcarn Park was tonight closed to both motorists and pedestrians.

Mr Savage said it look like the shooting was a “targeted attack” and condemned those who sought to bring fear back onto the streets.

“Our city is full of good people who have no wish to see fear brought back onto their streets, and this is fear bring brought back to our streets,” he said.

“People living in that area would have been arriving home from work, coming home with children, and I’m disgusted that this would happen.

“This fear needs to be removed from our society.

“Those who are behind this should know they are not wanted. No-one wants to see this brought to our streets.

“My thoughts and prayers are obviously with the family of the man who has lost his life, but also with the people of the city who have no wish to have this on their doorsteps.

“It’s particularly distressing at this time of year. The people of Newry and the wider area will be distraught that this has happened.

“I would urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI. We need to do everything we can to take these guns off our streets once and for all.”

His party colleague Justin McNulty MLA said the local community was reeling following the incident.

“This is a shocking incident and the local community has been in a state of disbelief as details have emerged,” he said.

“Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our community.”