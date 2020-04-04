Man shot dead in garden in Belfast

A man has been shot dead in a garden in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

Police confirmed a man has died in the shooting at Etna Drive. Officers remain at the scene.

SDLP North Belfast councillor Paul McCusker said that people in Ardoyne are in shock after a man was shot and murdered in a garden.

Cllr Paul McCusker said: “This brutal crime has cause immense shock in Ardoyne today. A man was shot in a garden in this community in broad daylight. It’s hard to describe how traumatic this has been for people who were going about their business.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family at an incredibly difficult time.

“Police have locked down a large part of the community where the shooting took place and near a burned out car nearby. I would urge everyone to cooperate with PSNI officers as they investigate.

“Those responsible for this barbaric crime have no support here. They need to be caught and brought to justice. I would encourage anyone with information to bring it to the police as soon as possible."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly condemned the shooting.

“I would appeal for calm at this time in the area and stress that anybody with any information about this horrific incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.

“Actions like this have no place in our society and I repeat my condemnation of those involved.

“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19 this just adds to the suffering unfortunately being experienced by local people at this time.”

