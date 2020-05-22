Man shot at garda covid checkpoint as investigation into drug trafficking continues

A man in his 40s who was driving a car that allegedly failed to stop at a garda checkpoint was shot by a member of the Armed Support Unit last night in Cork.

The incident happened at a location known as Spa on the Mitchelstown Road in Mallow at around 8.30pm.

The injured man received an injury to his shoulder which is not life threatening.

As per protocol at the request of a garda superintendent, the matter is now under investigation by the Garda Siochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) because a shot was discharged from a garda weapon.

First reports of the incident say the driver of the car failed to stop and was driving at a garda when the Armed Support Unit member fired a single shot from his gun.

The injured man, who is from Togher in Cork city, was treated at the scene for his injury by a doctor and arrested as a separate investigation into drug trafficking is carried out by gardai.

A 47-year-old man, who was a front seat passenger in the black VW Golf, was also arrested after a search of the car yielded a quantity of powder believed to be drugs which has now been sent for analysis.

Both men are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, at Mallow Garda station.

The checkpoint is understood to have been organised as part of a planned intelligence-led operation, and was not a Covid-19 checkpoint to determine if road users are adhering to pandemic restrictions.

Gsoc officers travelled to Mallow last night to begin their examination of the scene of the shooting.

It is expected the injured man and gardaí, including ASU members who were present, will be interviewed.

A spokesperson for the Gsoc confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The scene of the shooting in the Spa remains cordoned off early today to facilitate a forensic examination of the scene and the car by members of the garda technical bureau.

