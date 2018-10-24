A MIDDLE-AGED man has been shot dead in an incident in Cork.

A MIDDLE-AGED man has been shot dead in an incident in Cork.

Man shot at farmhouse in Cork overnight managed to raise alarm before dying

It is understood the man was shot at a farmhouse near Macroom shortly before midnight last night, but was able to raise the alarm by phoning a friend who in turn called the emergency services.

Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful however, and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said they are investigating "all of the circumstances surrounding the death".

The scene - about five kilometres from Macroom - remains closed off this morning, and the man's body remains at the farmhouse.

The man's identity is not yet being released.

The man’s body will be taken to Cork University Hospital later where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

"At approximately 11:40pm Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident at Raleigh North near Macroom," a garda spokesman said.

"A man in his 50s was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The body of the man remains at the scene which is currently preserved and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station."

More to follow

Online Editors