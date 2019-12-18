Man serving eight-year driving ban fled gardaí before he and innocent mother-of-three died in crash

Dean Coleman (25) and Annemarie Hooper, aged in her 30s, died after the vehicle they were in crashed into a lamppost in south Dublin early yesterday morning.

Minutes earlier gardaí in an unmarked patrol car had signalled for Coleman to pull over but instead he sped away from officers on the Killininney Road, Firhouse.

As gardaí carried out searches for the suspect vehicle, a 1995-registered Fiat Stilo, it crashed around 5km away on Butterfield Avenue, Templeogue, after 1am.

Coleman and Ms Hooper, who were known to each other, were pronounced dead at the scene and the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) was notified as officers had earlier interacted with the vehicle.

Coleman was originally from Drimnagh but had been residing in recent years in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

He had been serving an eight-year driving ban imposed in 2013.

He was previously jailed over a high-speed chase with gardaí around Dublin city while his infant child was in the car.

In 2014 he was given a four-year sentence for dangerous driving after speeding away from gardaí, mounting a footpath and breaking red lights while his one-year-old son was in the vehicle.

Ms Hooper, described as a devoted mother, lived in the Tallaght area.

A local woman who knew Ms Hooper said: "She lived for her children and for this to happen just a week before Christmas is absolutely tragic." Tributes have poured in for her, with one friend posting online: "Absolutely heart breaking a week before Christmas RIP Annmarie Hooper heart goes out to you and your family."

Floral tributes were also left at the scene of the tragedy as friends and family gathered at Ms Hooper's family home in the Fettercairn area of Tallaght to console one another.

Sources said that Coleman came from a decent family who moved out of Dublin around 10 years ago to stop him hanging around with the wrong crowd.

"His family are very decent but even moving to Newbridge did little and he was in court a number of times in recent years," they said.

Gsoc officials will carry out inquiries into the events leading up to the crash and Gsoc will then determine if it will carry out a formal investigation into the fatal road crash.

The crash happened close to the junction with Ballyroan Road and Old Bridge Road near Templeogue Bridge.

The car appears to have hit the lamppost side-on and pivoted around it.

Most of the damage was to the passenger side and emergency crews from Dublin Fire Brigade used cutting equipment to remove the fatally injured pair from the wreckage before taking them to Tallaght Hospital.

The impact was so strong that the door of the boot flew off and landed in a nearby garden.

The rear parcel shelf of the car was found in a separate garden 12 metres away.

Irish Independent