Man seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision in Cork

A MAN suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Cork.

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm (Friday) when a vehicle collided with a number of parked cars just off Wellington Road, close to Cork city centre.

Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and several ambulances attended the scene with a man being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries.

The area at the junction of Wellington Road and York Hill was preserved to allow for an examination by Garda collision investigators.

With a section of the road closed, gardaí advised motorists to avoid the area with delays expected.

The area is busy at peak times due to significant traffic from local schools.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them to assist their investigation.