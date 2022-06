A man has been seriously injured following a shooting near Dublin city centre this morning.

The incident happened near a hotel in the Kilmainham area, close to the South Circular Road, at around 11.30am.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the victim has been brought to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

It's understood that the victim is believed to be a male in his early 40s and at this stage gardaí are treating the incident as a gangland shooting.

More to follow...