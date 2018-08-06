A man is in a serious condition in hospital today following a road collision this morning.

Man 'seriously injured' in crash in Co Clare

The crash occurred on the Ennis to Kilrush Road - approximately six miles from Ennis - in Co Clare at approximately 9am this morning.

The single vehicle collision occurred at Caherea.

The man - who was driving the car - was the only occupant.

He was injured and was rushed to Limerick University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí in Kilrush are investigating and have one lane closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination.

They are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.45 am and 9.15am to contact them at Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

