A man was seriously injured in an altercation that occurred on the M50 this evening.

Man seriously injured after number of people involved in 'altercation' on M50

Gardaí are now investigating a "serious public order incident" after a number of people become involved in the row on the motorway.

It occurred at approximately 6.20pm on the M50 northbound between Junction 10 (Ballymount) and Junction 9 (Red Cow). One man was seriously injured and taken to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Another man was also injured but refused medical attention and left the scene in a Silver Sedona car. There was a serious disruption to traffic during the incident and investigating gardaí in Tallaght are eager to speak with any person who may have ‘dashcam’ footage of this incident or, who may have witnessed this incident are asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors