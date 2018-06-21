Man seriously injured after crashing into tree in Co Meath
A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after crashing into a tree in Co Meath in the early hours of the morning.
The single vehicle crash happened at around 4.30am on the Windtown Road in Navan.
The man was the only person in the car and has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth.
AA Roadwatch reports that the road has since reopened.
A garda spokesman said they are investigating the incident.
Online Editors